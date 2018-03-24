Hundreds of members of Syrian opposition groups and civilians quit the penultimate opposition-held pocket of eastern Ghouta on Saturday, bringing the regime ever closer to sealing its victory over the battered enclave, rebels and regime's media say.

Since February 18, a Russian-backed air and ground assault has brought most of the area under regime control, and Damascus is using evacuation deals to clear the last three pockets.

Talks are still ongoing for the final area around Ghouta's largest town of Douma, but negotiated withdrawals have already been reached to clear two other zones.

TRT World's Arabella Munro has more on the story.

More evacuations on the way

Fighters from the Faylaq al Rahman faction were the latest to leave eastern Ghouta, following in the wake of another group that quit the town of Harasta last week.

A convoy of 17 buses carrying 981 people, including opposition fighters and civilians, drove out the battered enclave late Saturday, according to regime news agency SANA.

Syrian regime television said the evacuees were from Zamalka, Arbin, Jobar, and Ain Tarma - all held by Faylaq al Rahman - and would be bussed to Idlib in the northwest.

The withdrawals will continue on Sunday, with a total of 7,000 people expected to be bussed out under the deal.

AFP's correspondent in nearby Harasta, which overlooks the meeting point for the convoy, saw more than a dozen buses gathering at the crossing over several hours.

Armed and masked Russian military personnel boarded each bus. Opposition fighters were searched, then given food and drink by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

Relatives buried under rubble

The evacuations had been scheduled to begin on Saturday morning, but a source said they were delayed due to "logistical issues," including unblocking and demining the route they would take.

Buses entered around 1400 GMT (4:00 pm local time), and fighters, their families, and other civilians began boarding them in Arbin as night fell.