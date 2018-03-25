WORLD
1 MIN READ
Suicide rate on the rise among Indian youth
According to the Indian government, every hour a student commits suicide in the country and failure at examinations is cited as the biggest reason for that.
Suicide rate on the rise among Indian youth
In this October 28, 2014 file photo, Indian students disperse after classes at a private institution in Hyderabad, India. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
March 25, 2018

Suicidal trend is on the rise among teenagers in India, which has the world's largest population of young people.

According to the Indian government figures, 9,474 students committed suicide in 2016, that's about one suicide every hour.

In the last three years, more than 26,000 Indian students have committed suicide and failure at examinations has been blamed as the biggest reason.

RECOMMENDED

As TRT World’s Neha Poonia reports, the issue seems to more complexed that it appears.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time