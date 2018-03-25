The death toll from a fire in a Russian shopping centre on Sunday has reached 64 people, Emergency Situations Minister Vladimir Puchkov told a televised briefing on Monday.

Six of the bodies have not yet been recovered.

Puchkov gave the death toll confirmation after the firefighters finished combing through the four floors of the mall but he would not immediately say how many of the victims were children as only 15 people have been identified.

The Investigative Committee, the state body that handles major crimes, earlier said in a statement that 44 people hurt in the fire in the eastern city of Kemerovo had sought medical help, and of these 10 people were still in hospital.

Reagan Des Vignes has this report.

The preliminary findings of the inquiry said the fire started around 1100 GMT in one of the cinema halls and destroyed more than 1,000 square metres of the centre, news agencies reported.

"The roof collapsed in two theatres in the cinema," the Investigative Committee said.