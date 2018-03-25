New Zealander Luke Ronchi entertained cricket-starved fans in Karachi with a blistering half-century as he anchored Islamabad United to a three-wicket win over defending champion Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League final on Sunday.

Islamabad, which won the inaugural PSL in the United Arab Emirates in 2016, raced to 154-7 in 16.5 overs with Ronchi hitting 52 off 26 balls, including five sixes and four boundaries.

Peshawar had earlier struggled to 148-9 in Pakistan's biggest city after captain Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to bat first but their star batsman in the tournament, Kamran Akmal, fell for only 1 in the third over.

Chris Jordan gave Peshawar a glimmer of hope when he removed Ronchi (52) and captain JP Duminy (2).

But little-known Asif Ali (26) smacked three successive sixes off Hasan Ali, and then Faheem Ashraf (6) raised the victory with a six off Wahab Riaz.

At least 8,000 security personnel that also included armed soldiers guarded the 27,000 capacity National Stadium with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi among spectators.

Ronchi finished as the tournament's leading scorer with 435 runs in 11 matches.

"It's (the PSL final) giving a message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistan will play a role in sports," said 24-year-old spectator Hamza Yousuf Shah, who was waiting in one of several long queues to get into the stadium.

The five main roads leading to the stadium became a no-go zone for anyone without a ticket eight hours before the final began at 8 p.m. local time.

Spectators had to use a shuttle service before walking more than a kilometre to go through two security checkpoints.

Karachi, which has a population of 15 million, last hosted a major game featuring international players in February 2009 — a test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Later on that tour, on March 3, 2009, the Sri Lanka team bus taking the visitors to play the third day of the second test was fired upon by 12 gunmen near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Six Pakistani policemen and two civilians were killed, while six members of the Sri Lanka team were injured.