Adult film star says she was threatened to keep silent on Trump
White House denies US president's affair with Stormy Daniels, although Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen says he paid her $130,000 of his own money during the 2016 presidential election campaign.
Stormy Daniels, an adult film star and director whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is interviewed by Anderson Cooper of CBS News' 60 Minutes programme in early March 2018. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
March 26, 2018

An adult-film actress who claims she had sex with Donald Trump before he was president said on Sunday she had been threatened in 2011 while in a parking lot with her infant daughter to discourage her from discussing the relationship.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told CBS News 60 Minutes that she was on her way to a fitness class with her child when an unknown man approached her, according to a transcript of the interview released on Sunday.

“And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone,” Daniels said.

TRT World spoke to Steve Mort for more details.

Intimate relationship

Daniels sued the president on March 6, stating Trump never signed an agreement for her to keep quiet about an “intimate” relationship between them.

Daniels’ appearance represented back to back trouble for Trump after an interview broadcast last week on CNN with former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who described a 10-month long affair with Trump starting in 2006.

Trump would have been married to his wife, Melania, during both the alleged extramarital relationships. The first lady accompanied him this weekend to his Florida golf club. 

Trump returned to the White House on Sunday but a White House spokeswoman said Melania stayed behind as is her tradition during their son’s school holiday.

Not attracted

Daniels told 60 Minutes that she and Trump had had sexual relations only once, but that she had seen him other occasions and he had kept in touch with her.

She said she was not attracted to Trump, who was 60, to Daniels’ 27, in 2006.

Trump did not respond to reporters’ shouted questions about whether he would watch the interview when he returned to the White House from Florida.

Cohen, who has denied there was an affair, has not explained why he made the payment or said whether Trump was aware of it.

Daniels and her attorney would not discuss in the interview whether they had text messages or other materials that might verify her story.

She was asked why she repeatedly signed statements denying the relationship with Trump, and acknowledged that there could be questions about her credibility.

“I felt intimidated and ... honestly bullied. And I didn’t know what to do. And so I signed it,” Daniels said.

Asked why viewers could be confident now that she was telling the truth, she said, “Cause I have no reason to lie. I’m opening myself up for, you know, possible danger, and definitely a whole lot of s***,” she said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
