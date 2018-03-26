Bialik Rogozin is a school in the Israeli capital Tel Aviv with no Jewish children; all students are from refugee families.

Fifty-one nationalities are represented in the school while Hebrew, English, Spanish, Russian, Arabic and Tigrinya are also taught.

Around 70 percent of the students in the school have no official status in the country and face deportation as Israel's government takes a hard line on its refugee policy, even with students.

So far, it wants just single males with no dependents out of the country, but there are concerns that is only the beginning.