WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghan peace conference kicks off in Tashkent in absence of Taliban
The militant group says it will not negotiate unless the US and other foreign troops leave Afghanistan.
Afghan peace conference kicks off in Tashkent in absence of Taliban
In this Wednesday, February 28, 2018 file photo, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, (C), and delegates stand for the national anthem during the second Kabul Process conference at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
March 26, 2018

An international peace conference on Afghanistan will start on Monday in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, but a powerful Afghani militant group has showed no sign of attending it so far.

The conference is part of the international community’s efforts to end the conflict in Afghanistan, and the aim is to bring peace to the war-torn country where more than a 100,000 people have been killed since the US-led invasion in October 2001.

The president of Afghanistan, foreign ministers of nearly 20 countries and the head of the United Nations are participating.

RECOMMENDED

The group says it does not recognise the Afghan government and demands the removal of the US and other foreign troops in Afghanistan as a precondition for negotiations.

TRT World 's Hasan Abdullah has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time