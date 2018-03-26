Malaysia's government on Monday proposed new legislation to outlaw fake news with fines and up to a 10-year jail term for offenders. Critics slammed the move as an attempt to crack down on dissent ahead of a general election.

Prime Minister Najib Razak has been dogged by a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal involving an indebted state fund, and rights activists fear the new law could be used to criminalise reports on government misconduct and critical opinions. A general election must be held by August but is widely expected in the next few weeks.

The anti-fake news bill, tabled for parliamentary approval on Monday, calls for penalising those who create, offer, circulate, print or publish fake news or publications containing fake news with up to a 10-year jail term, a fine of up to $128,000 (500,000 ringgit) or both.

The bill defines fake news as "any news, information, data and reports which is, or are, wholly or partly false whether in the form of features, visuals or audio recordings or in any other form capable of suggesting words or ideas." It covers all mediums and extends to foreigners outside Malaysia as long as Malaysia or its citizens are affected.

"This is an attack on the press and an attempt to instill fear" among the people before the general election, opposition lawmaker Ong Kian Ming tweeted.

Officials target news not verified by the government

Government officials say the law is needed to protect social harmony and national security. They accuse the opposition coalition of using fake news as a key weapon to win votes and warned that any news on the indebted 1MDB state fund that had not been verified by the government is fake.