In 2014, Egypt's then army chief Abdel Fattah el Sisi became president of the country, after overthrowing the democratically elected government of the Muslim Brotherhood's president Mohammad Morsi and suspending the constitution.

Since then, the rates of inflation, unemployment and the price of goods have reached their highest points in the country.

That has forced young Egyptians to find work wherever they can, but with Egypt's rapidly expanding population and an economy that's struggling to keep up, it is proving difficult.