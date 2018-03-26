WORLD
1 MIN READ
Graduates find it tough to land suitable jobs in Egypt
While unemployment in Egypt sits at 11.3 percent, the rate is higher for young people, with a 78 percent unemployment rate for women. Also, 28 percent of Egyptians are living under the poverty line.
Graduates find it tough to land suitable jobs in Egypt
People shop at Al Ataba, a popular market in central Cairo, Egypt. March 13, 2018. / Reuters
March 26, 2018

In 2014, Egypt's then army chief Abdel Fattah el Sisi became president of the country, after overthrowing the democratically elected government of the Muslim Brotherhood's president Mohammad Morsi and suspending the constitution. 

Since then, the rates of inflation, unemployment and the price of goods have reached their highest points in the country. 

That has forced young Egyptians to find work wherever they can, but with Egypt's rapidly expanding population and an economy that's struggling to keep up, it is proving difficult.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World 's Sarah Balter has more on Egypt's economic crisis. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time