Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom won one battle with New Zealand authorities on Monday when a Wellington court ruled the attorney general broke the law by refusing his request to be given all information about him held by public agencies.

The Human Rights Review Tribunal's decision might be relevant for his high-profile US extradition case, which is with the Court of Appeal.

Dotcom says the information he requested in July 2015 and denied one month later could be presented as evidence in that case.

German-born Dotcom faces extradition to the United States relating to his Megaupload site, which was shut down in 2012 following an FBI-ordered raid on his Auckland mansion.