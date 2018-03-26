WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting
Six people were killed and 19 wounded when Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, allegedly went on a shooting rampage in January 2017.
Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting
Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on February 21, 2017. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
March 26, 2018

The suspect in the murders of worshippers at a Quebec City mosque last year entered a plea on Monday of not guilty to all charges.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, faces 12 charges, including six for first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of six men, and six counts of attempted murder.

One of the attempted murder charges covers the other 35 people who were at the mosque the night of the shootings.

Bissonnette appeared in a Quebec City courtroom on Monday and as the charges were read aloud, he answered “not guilty” to each count relating to the attack January 29, 2017.

TRT World's Alexi Noelle has more on the story.

RECOMMENDED

Three days have been set aside for discussion of pre-trial motions, where the prosecution and defence debate issues in front of judge Francois Huot, including what will be admissible evidence for the jury to hear.

Huot approved a publication ban on the motions, which is routine until a jury hears the evidence.

The case will go to trial in about two months and jury selection begins April 3.

The judge ordered 600 people summoned as potential jurors.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation