The suspect in the murders of worshippers at a Quebec City mosque last year entered a plea on Monday of not guilty to all charges.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, faces 12 charges, including six for first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of six men, and six counts of attempted murder.

One of the attempted murder charges covers the other 35 people who were at the mosque the night of the shootings.

Bissonnette appeared in a Quebec City courtroom on Monday and as the charges were read aloud, he answered “not guilty” to each count relating to the attack January 29, 2017.

TRT World's Alexi Noelle has more on the story.