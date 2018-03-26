Kosovo police on Monday arrested a senior Serbian official after he crossed into the disputed territory and travelled to the flashpoint town of Mitrovica in defiance of a ban, a police spokesman said.

Marko Djuric, Belgrade's chief negotiator for the former Serbian province that proclaimed independence in 2008, "was arrested and we are taking him to a police centre in Pristina," spokesman Baki Kelani said.

Kosovo authorities said earlier that Djuric did not obtain authorisation to enter their territory.

Serbian officials visiting Kosovo commonly seek Pristina's approval before visiting areas with an ethnic Serb population.

Hooded police, holding automatic weapons and accompanied by armoured vehicles, were deployed from the Serbian border to Mitrovica to prevent several Serbian officials from entering Kosovo, according to an AFP correspondent.

However, Djuric arrived in Mitrovica despite the ban.

He was accompanied by Nikola Selakovic, an advisor to President Aleksandar Vucic.