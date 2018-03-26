A US consumer protection agency said on Monday it has opened an investigation into Facebook's privacy practices, another blow to the social network, which is struggling to deal with a growing crisis on misuse of private data.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) confirmed news reports from last week that it had opened an inquiry over the harvesting of data of tens of millions of Facebook users by the British consulting group Cambridge Analytica.

While the FTC normally refuses to comment on its probes, it took the unusual step of confirming a "non-public investigation" into Facebook over whether it mishandled private data or violated a 2011 agreement which settled an earlier probe.

Acting FTC consumer protection chief Tom Pahl said the agency would look into whether Facebook violated its privacy promises or failed to comply with the US-EU agreement on data protection known as the Privacy Shield.

The agency also would also determine if Facebook engaged "in unfair acts that cause substantial injury to consumers in violation of the FTC Act."

The FTC suggested that Facebook could face new legal problems if it violated the consent decree with the consumer agency in 2011 settling charges that it deceived consumers on how it handled private data.

"Companies who have settled previous FTC actions must also comply with FTC order provisions imposing privacy and data security requirements," Pahl said in the statement.

"Accordingly, the FTC takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook."

Facebook shares reversed early losses and closed up 0.42 percent on Monday, after having lost some 14 percent last week.

Separately, Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley said he had asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear at a hearing on April 10 "to discuss Facebook's past and future policies regarding the protection and monitoring of consumer data."

Grassley said he also invited Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey "to discuss the future of data privacy in the social media industry."

Germany to boost oversight