Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva faces a likely arrest in the coming weeks as a court rejected his latest appeal against a corruption conviction, that could see him jailed for more than a decade.

In an attempt to fight this superior court decision, Lula has been travelling across the country and holding rallies to find support for his presidential bid.

His rallies also draws protests, but he is still leading the polls ahead of October's election.