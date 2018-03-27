TÜRKİYE
Mass grave of FSA members discovered in Syria's Afrin
Fifty nine bodies belonging to the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army were found in a mass grave in Afrin’s recently secured Kucuk Meydan village.
Members of White Helmet dig the area after Free Syrian Army fighters found mass grave in recently secured Kucuk Meydan village during search efforts after getting information from the PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists held in Afrin, Syria on March 25, 2018. / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
March 27, 2018

A mass grave containing 59 bodies of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) members killed by YPG/PKK terror group two years ago was discovered in Syria’s Afrin region.

The FSA fighters found the grave in recently liberated Kucuk Meydan village during search efforts after getting information from the YPG/PKK terrorists held in Afrin.

Twenty nine identified bodies were buried in Azaz district, while efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of other 30 bodies.

Eighty members of the Free Syrian Army had been killed in Ayn Daqna village located in the north of Tel Rifaat city after they launched an operation to retrieve the village back from YPG/PKK terrorists at the beginning of 2016.

The terror group roamed around the city by carrying the bodies of 60 FSA members in trailers and trucks and did not hand over the bodies back to their families.

TRT World'sMelinda Nucifora, who visited the site, has this report.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
