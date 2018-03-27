Egyptians are voting for a second day in a lackluster election that President Abdel Fattah el Sisi is virtually certain to win after all serious rivals were either arrested or intimidated into dropping out of the balloting.

Voters can choose between Sisi, the general-turned-president who came to power after ousting in 2013 his elected predecessor, Mohammed Morsi, and an obscure politician who registered at the last minute and says he doesn't oppose Sisi's policies, Musa Mustafa Musa.

With the outcome known, Sisi's focus will be on keeping voter turnout high enough to show citizens support his rule.