WORLD
At least 30 people arrested as South Africa land protest turns violent
Protesters occupy state-owned vacant land and demand that the municipality supply them with water and electricity.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that land transfers must be managed through dialogue and that there will be "no smash and grab" seizures. / AFP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
March 27, 2018

South African police have arrested about 30 people after violent protests in which demonstrators tried to occupy state-owned land and set a police station on fire.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at rioters who looted shops, vandalised buildings and threw stones at vehicles in the coastal town of Hermanus on Monday.

Local media outlet eNCA says protesters occupying vacant land demanded that the municipality supply them with water and electricity.

The unrest follows recent statements by President Cyril Ramaphosa that land transfers must be managed through dialogue and that there will be "no smash and grab" seizures.

Ramaphosa says South Africa must transfer some land from the country's white minority to the black majority to address the legacy of apartheid, which ended in 1994.

