The lawyer of an opposition politician of dual Kenyan and Canadian citizenship said on Tuesday his client was detained by police at Nairobi airport during an attempt to force him onto a plane to Canada.

Miguna Miguna, a lawyer, was deported by Kenyan authorities in February for his role in a protest by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who maintains he was the winner of an election that returned President Uhuru Kenyatta to power last year.

Shortly before his deportation, which came after Odinga enraged the government by staging a symbolic "swearing-in ceremony," Miguna was charged with treason. More than 100 people were killed in unrest after last year's election.

Earlier this month a Kenyan court then ordered that Miguna's Kenyan passport be restored and that he be granted entry to the country.

He landed at Nairobi's international airport on Monday afternoon, his lawyer Nelson Havi said.

Immigration officials asked Miguna on Tuesday to surrender his Canadian passport and refused to accept his Kenyan identity card as a valid travel document, Havi said.

An hours-long standoff ensued before several dozen plainclothes officers dragged Miguna onto an Emirates airline plane bound for Dubai, opposition Senator James Orengo told Reuters.

Live footage broadcast by private Kenyan TV station Citizen showed Miguna in the doorway of what appeared to be an Emirates plane shouting at a crew member: "I'm not going anywhere, you cannot take me from my country by force."

"There was an attempt to force him onto the plane and he resisted justifiably," said Orengo, who said he witnessed Miguna being "terribly manhandled, pushed and dragged" by plainclothes officers at the airport.