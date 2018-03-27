Seven years after the first uprisings that saw the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak, Egyptians are heading to the polls again. Incumbent President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who initially came to power in a 2013 coup that ousted Mohammed Morsi, country’s first democratically elected president, is running virtually unopposed, after nearly all candidates withdrew due to intimidation and pressure or were arrested.

Sisi's sole challenger in the March 26-28 vote is Musa Mustafa Musa, a longtime Sisi supporter, widely dismissed as a dummy candidate; Musa's Ghad Party had actually endorsed Sisi for a second term before he emerged as a last-minute challenger.

Sisi's win is effectively guaranteed, but with an economic crisis, gruelling price hikes, severe social and civil repression, Sisi’s regime is also seen as one that is at least as authoritarian, if not more so than that of Mubarak’s.

Here are five things to know about Egypt under Sisi:

1. Economic woes

While there is little competition at the ballot box, economic discontent facing many Egyptians could prove a bigger political issue.

Sisi's Egypt held elections in 2014 for the first time after the coup, and Sisi came to power with promises of economic improvement as well as increased security and stability. He introduced drastic economic reforms that were linked to a three-year $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), that were promised to bring benefits to turmoil-hit Egypt.

Some of the steps included the adoption of a value-added tax, energy subsidy cuts and floating the Egyptian currency. This move halved the value of the Egyptian pound against the US dollar, which severely affected people in the import-reliant country. The loan was approved by the IMF in November 2016. But instead of improvements, many Egyptians continue to struggle, or are even worse off.

Since the currency move, the inflation rate has soared, reaching a high of 34.2 percent in July 2017.

Although overall employment dropped below 12 percent last year, a quarter of Egypt’s youth are jobless, according to the central statistics office.

Meanwhile, some 28 percent of Egyptians in a population of about 93 million people, now live under the poverty line, according to official figures.

Despite soaring inflation and rising poverty, Sisi insists that his first term has seen an "unprecedented boom" and that he has been working on a series of mega projects, including the expansion of the Suez Canal, which ended in 2015.

Sisi also plays down the scope of the military’s involvement in the economy, long a topic of speculation. The Egyptian military has been a key economic actor in Egypt since the 1950s. Although it has a hand in almost every sector, from infrastructure to food to real estate, its economic share is officially unknown. It's 1-2 percent, according to Sisi, but estimates go up to over 60 percent.

The economic clout of the military had decreased slightly under Mubarak, who had started privatisation of several industries, leading some experts to speculate that it was among the reasons the Egyptian military stood by for the most part during the 2011 uprising that saw his removal from power.

Analysts also say the current economic and other policies will increase movement towards militarisation of the government.

2. Suppression of civil and social liberties

Under Sisi, Egyptians continue to experience increased suppression of rights, civil liberties, media and civil society. International human rights organisations including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International document the widespread arrest of political opponents – particularly against the Muslim Brotherhood – routine torture, forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions, among other issues.

Early on during Sisi’s rule, Egyptian security forces and the army conducted what was called the worst state-organised mass killing of protesters in recent history by Human Rights Watch, systematically killing nearly 1,000 protesters who were opposing Morsi’s ouster in August 2013.

According to a 2016 Human Rights Watch report, between the July 2013 coup and May 2014, at least 41,000 people were either arrested or charged, and over 25,000 more may have been arrested since 2015.

Other reports detail the widespread violation of the right to due process, including the use of mass trials, mass death sentences and extended pretrial detentions. This can also be seen in the use of military, rather than civilian courts: for the past few months, Egypt has executed several civilians who were sentenced in military courts.

An Amnesty International report shows how the Egyptian National Security Agency abducts, tortures and disappears people, including children, to “intimidate opponents and wipe out peaceful dissent.” Some torture tactics include beatings, electric shocks, rape and sexual abuse, use of stress positions, and more. Reports have also emerged of detainees dying during or soon after release from detention.

Those who want to protest or question these policies or others are also severely limited. In 2013, the government passed a Protest Law that requires notification before protests for legality, which has been used extensively to block protests. Police violence is also used to break up protests, the number of which has decreased.

The Egyptian regime says the protests and assembly, including peaceful protests, pose a threat to national security, though rights organizations say it's another means of controlling and preventing dissent.

A law passed in May 2017, targeted the 46,000 NGOs in the country. The government had been working for years on a new law regulating NGOs, which rights groups feared would be more restrictive than Mubarak-era rules, but the bill drafted by lawmakers was so restrictive even cabinet ministers objected.

Charities have long played an important role in feeding, clothing and providing healthcare and education in a country where millions live on less than $2 a day.

Human rights groups and activists say the law in effect bans their work and makes it harder for charities to operate.

The measure restricts NGO activity to developmental and social work and introduces jail terms of up to five years for non-compliance. The law also gives the government power to decide who can establish an NGO and for what purpose. It obliges groups to stick to the “state’s development plan”, severely restricting the work they can do in areas the government does not consider a priority.

Websites and news outlets that publish such information about Egypt are censored. In September, Cairo blocked access to the Human Rights Watch website after it released a report saying that there was systemic torture in the country’s jails.