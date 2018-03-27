NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday the alliance was expelling seven Russian diplomats to show that Moscow faces "costs and consequences" over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain.

Stoltenberg announced the maximum size of the Russian mission to NATO would also be slashed by a third, from 30 to 20, as part of international measures to punish Russia over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal.

"I have today withdrawn the accreditation of seven staff of the Russian mission to NATO. I will also deny the pending accreditation request for three others," Stoltenberg told a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"This sends a clear message to Russia that there are costs and consequences for its unacceptable and dangerous pattern of behaviour," the former Norwegian prime minister added.

'Underestimated unity of NATO allies'

The moves pile yet more pressure on Moscow after two dozen countries around the world united in mass expulsions of Russian diplomats over the attempted assassination of Russian double agent Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.