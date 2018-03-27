Turkey has long been discussing a military operation in Iraq's Sinjar, in response Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al Jaafari on March 21 said Iraq rejected any military action on its soil by any neighbouring country.

Turkey discussed the possibility of a military operation because Sinjar is one of the bases of the PKK. The comments from Jaafari came after Turkey successfully finished another military operation on the PKK and its Syrian affiliate YPG in Syria's Afrin.

He also said Baghdad was keen to maintain the depth of Iraqi-Turkish relations. And on March 23, reports came from Sinjar on PKK's withdrawal.

Finally, Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, Iraqi military spokesperson, said on March 25 that the Iraqi troops were deployed to the Sinjar district.

Here's five things to know about why Sinjar has been a point of debate:

1- Where is Sinjar?

Sinjar, also called Shingal in Kurdish, is both the name of a town and a district in Iraq.

The town is located some 50 km from Iraq’s border with Syria, around 100 km from the Turkish border and 120 km west of the city of Mosul, sitting on a geographically strategic position.

Sinjar and the surrounding areas belong to Ninevah governorate whose capital is Mosul, making it part of the disputed areas according to the 2005 Iraqi constitution.

2- What is the demographic structure?

The town of Sinjar is mostly inhabited by Yazidis, who are an ethnic-religious minority group, have the same ethnic roots with the Kurds and use a Kurdish dialect.

A smaller number of Arabs and an Assyrian minority are also residing in the town.

A 1943 royal decree led to the creation of Sinjar district, which later faced the former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's Arabisation policy.

The disputed Sinjar district had come under control of the semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq after the fall of Saddam in 2003.

3- Why is PKK in Sinjar?

Sinjar had come under the control of Daesh, which captured Iraq's second most populated city of Mosul during its sweeping summer campaign in northern Iraq in 2014.

In the summer of 2014, Daesh took control of the region and Yazidis faced a massacre by Daesh that lasted for months.

This massacre and the mass rape of Yazidi women by Daesh provoked worldwide outrage. Finally, the PKK in Iraq moved to Sinjar under the guise to protect them.

The PKK defeated Daesh in October 2014 in an offensive backed by US-led coalition air strikes.

International support for the PKK and lack of a central government presence gave the PKK and its affiliates a ground in the Sinjar district. Hundreds of Yazidi men joined the YPS, the Sinjar branch of the PKK and women joined YPJ female militia of the PKK.

Since then, Sinjar has been held by those groups, which creates problems between the KRG, Turkey and the central government in Baghdad.

KRG's Peshmerga forces fought against the YPS and YPJ units in Sinjar in March 2017 to reclaim the area, but failed.

Iraqi government forces took control of the area in October 2017, in response to a non-binding independence referendum by the KRG on September 25, in addition to the other disputed areas which had been held by the Peshmerga.