The United States and its allies must work more closely with Turkey in Syria, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday in a call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Washington has previously expressed concern about Turkey's decision to launch a border security mission aimed at clearing the PKK-linked YPG group from Syria's northwestern Afrin region.

While Turkey, the EU and the US consider the PKK to be a terrorist organisation, the US treats the group's Syrian affiliate – the YPG – as an ally against Daesh.

According to the White House, in conversation with Macron, Trump "stressed the need to intensify cooperation with Turkey with respect to shared strategic challenges in Syria."

The Turkish Armed Forces, backed by the Free Syrian Army, has said that their joint Operative Olive Branch, launched in January, also aims to clear Turkey's borders of remaining Daesh pockets still embedded in northern Syria.

But US officials have repeatedly complained that Turkey's border mission is a distraction from the anti-Daesh fight.