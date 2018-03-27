WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump urges closer cooperation with Turkey on Syria
The US president's remarks during a phone conversation with his French counterpart suggest growing sympathy for Turkey in its border mission in northern Syria.
Trump urges closer cooperation with Turkey on Syria
Turkish soldiers ride on a military vehicle in the center of Afrin, Syria on March 24, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
March 27, 2018

The United States and its allies must work more closely with Turkey in Syria, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday in a call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Washington has previously expressed concern about Turkey's decision to launch a border security mission aimed at clearing the PKK-linked YPG group from Syria's northwestern Afrin region.

While Turkey, the EU and the US consider the PKK to be a terrorist organisation, the US treats the group's Syrian affiliate – the YPG – as an ally against Daesh.

According to the White House, in conversation with Macron, Trump "stressed the need to intensify cooperation with Turkey with respect to shared strategic challenges in Syria."

The Turkish Armed Forces, backed by the Free Syrian Army, has said that their joint Operative Olive Branch, launched in January, also aims to clear Turkey's borders of remaining Daesh pockets still embedded in northern Syria. 

But US officials have repeatedly complained that Turkey's border mission is a distraction from the anti-Daesh fight.

RECOMMENDED

Trump's remarks on Tuesday, however, suggest growing sympathy for Washington's NATO ally.

UK nerve agent attack

In addition to discussing Turkey and Syria, Trump and Macron touched on the allied response to Russia's alleged attempt to assassinate a double-agent in a nerve agent attack on British soil.

"Both leaders expressed support for the West's strong response to Russia's chemical weapons attack in Salisbury, United Kingdom, including the expulsion of numerous Russian intelligence officers on both sides of the Atlantic," the White House said.

This marked Trump's first personal, public comment on the Western response after he allowed his spokeswoman to announce Washington's unprecedented decision to expel 60 alleged Russian agents.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Palestinian families pledge support for Gaza administration committee
Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension