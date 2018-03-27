WORLD
3 MIN READ
Eurozone approves 5.7 billion euros in cash for Greece
Europe's bailout fund approved a 6.7 billion euro ($8.32 billion) loan installment to Greece with payment of the first 5.7 billion euros ($7.10 billion) expected this week.
Eurozone approves 5.7 billion euros in cash for Greece
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras meets with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Suma Chakrabarti, at his office in the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, March 27, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
March 27, 2018

Eurozone authorities will make a fresh 5.7 billion euro cash injection to Greece on Wednesday, putting Athens further down the road to leaving its painful bailout programme later this year.

The new tranche agreed by the EU's bailout fund on Tuesday is the latest from Greece's third financial rescue package since 2010, when its debt crisis brought the European single currency close to collapse.

A final sum of one billion euros will be held back until Greece makes final reforms, and will be not be paid out until May at the earliest, the European Stability Fund said in a statement.

Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno, who heads the Eurogroup of finance ministers from the 19-country eurozone, welcomed the latest payout.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said it was "another positive signal for strengthening the confidence in Greece's economy" as it prepares to end its bailout.

RECOMMENDED

"Moving closer to the end of programme, Greece’s interest is to show that it has reached the point of no return," Dombrovskis said.

An overall tranche of 6.7 billion euros – Wednesday's payment plus the one billion to come – was formally agreed by the Eurogroup in January.

But the ministers delayed final approval of the funds at their meeting on February 19, calling on Greece to begin implementing electronic bidding for property seized from overdue debtors.

The payout marks the formal closure of the third review by Greece's creditors under the current bailout programme.

The current programme, which was worth a total of 86 billion euros and agreed in 2015, runs until August this year, after which the southern European nation hopes to fully return to market financing and get back on its own two feet.

Greece earlier this month launched talks on what measures it should adopt before quitting the bailout programme, with a deal being targeted for a June summit.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Palestinian families pledge support for Gaza administration committee
Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension