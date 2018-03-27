CAIRO — Promises galore as Egypt's military strongman Abdel Fattah el Sisi is most likely elected for a second presidential term. Egyptian officials often come up with empty statements: the economy is stable; and people should not worry about their welfare as they will soon notice a remarkable improvement in their lives.

Such announcements are out of step with reality. Egyptians are still struggling to make ends meet and provide for their families.

An economic downfall amid political instability led to the ouster of conservative president Mohamed Morsi in July 2013. Ever since then, the new Sisi government has tried to jump-start its ailing markets and economic output.

"My monthly income was slashed to less than half of what I was making last year,” Nasser al Sayed, a taxi driver from the Maspero triangle in one of the slums in downtown Cairo, told TRT World.

The father of four children, Sayed explains that people rarely hire taxis as they prefer cheaper transportation such as public buses to reduce costs.

As business is slow, Sayed’s foremost concern is feeding his family.

Their meals, he says, have been reduced to cheap cheeses and beans.

"Sometimes it could take months before we can afford meat," he says.

He has stopped paying for his children’s private tuition, despite the low-quality teaching they receive in public schools. And Sayed struggles to pay his water and electricity bills, which he considers too high for a house with only one bedroom and a living room.

“Years ago I could live on a monthly budget of less than $30 (EGP 500 ). My modest dream was to move to a bigger house in a better neighbourhood and to buy a new taxi instead of my current car which costs me repair expenses,” he said.

In November 2016, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a three-year $12 billion loan for Egypt, a move intended to boost the collapsing economy. The IMF also demanded the currency be floated to overcome the country’s foreign exchange reserve shortage.

Tough living conditions followed the state's reformist economic policies which included a series of decisions, from reducing subsidies on energy to devaluing the local pound.

More than a year later, these moves have cast a shadow over the lives of the underprivileged and middle classes, in a country where at least 28 percent of the population lives below poverty line, according to 2016 official statistics.

The common perception among Egyptians is that prices have increased hugely. And official indicators of economic growth and GDP figures do not reflect people’s real living standards.

The middle class too has been hit by the wave of price hikes. Many of them have been forced to cut their spending and have given up on what are now considered “luxury goods.”

Mohamed Salah, a 33-year-old accountant, said his life “was turned upside down” when the government relaxed controls on the Egyptian pound, letting markets decide on the currency's value. He said the middle classes had already been facing challenges since the 2011 revolution, and the toppling of Egypt's long-time dictator Hosni Mubarak had caused countrywide economic instability.

The government’s new economic policies have put young Egyptians with supposedly stable jobs in a precarious situation, Salah argued.

“Most of us relied on previous savings to support our monthly incomes but after the flotation (currency devaluation), our savings lost nearly 40 percent of their value, and so did our salaries. At the same time, prices increased by more than 50 percent especially that the flotation was accompanied by decisions to increase customs and VAT,” Salah said.

Salah assumed the government would enforce parallel policies aimed at protecting citizens such as salary increases and the expansion of free services provided by the state. But the situation turned out to be worse than expected," he said.