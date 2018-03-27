The largest convoy yet of eastern Ghouta evacuees arrived in northwestern Syria on Tuesday as the regime threatened to resume its blitz if the last remaining opposition groups do not leave.

Regime troops, backed by Russia and loyalist militia, launched a ferocious assault more than a month ago to retake the enclave on the outskirts of Damascus.

They have recaptured more than 90 percent of it and are draining the last opposition-held pockets through negotiated withdrawals brokered by Russia.

Russia and the Syrian regime reportedly threatened to resume their blistering bombardment if the last holdout pocket that includes the main Ghouta town of Douma does not agree to a similar deal.

TRT World spoke to journalist and activist Nour Adam reporting out of the enclave.

"Surrender or face an attack"

Jaish al Islam, the powerful opposition group that holds Douma, had hoped talks with Moscow would result in their staying in the town, instead of being bussed out like other groups.

But negotiations have stalled and Russia is reverting to its initial "leave or die" approach, two opposition sources close to the negotiations said.

"At the end of their meeting Monday, the Russians gave Jaish al Islam two choices: surrender or face an attack," one of them told AFP.

Jaish al Islam spokesman Hamza Bayraqdar had said the negotiations were for a deal whereby the group lays down its heavy weapons in exchange for government-provided water and electricity returning to the town.

Two deals have already seen thousands of rebels, their relatives and other civilians bussed out of bombed-out Ghouta districts to Idlib, a northwestern province most of which still escapes regime control.

"Day of shame"

At the same time, US Ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday rebuked the United Nations Security Council over Syria, saying the failure of a 30-day ceasefire should be a "day of shame" for council members.

"This should be a day of shame for every member of this council," said Haley.

Haley said 1,600 people had "died on our watch" in eastern Ghouta since the council unanimously adopted a ceasefire resolution on February 24 after intense negotiations with Russia, Bashar al Assad's ally.

"After years of enduring siege and starvation, residents are surrendering eastern Ghouta," said Haley.

"History will not be kind when it judges the effectiveness of this council in relieving the suffering of the Syrian people."

TRT World 's Frank Ucciardo reports the latest from New York.

Russia hit back that it was the only country working to turn the ceasefire into a reality on the ground in Syria.