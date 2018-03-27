The launch of NASA's next giant space telescope has been delayed until at least May 2020, the US space agency said on Tuesday, in the latest setback for the much-anticipated project.

The James Webb Space Telescope – which NASA has long expected to replace the fabled Hubble – was initially meant to go into service this year but has faced multiple hitches.

The Webb telescope will be the most powerful ever built – about 100 times more sensitive than Hubble – and is to be deployed on a mission to give astronomers an unprecedented glimpse at the first galaxies that formed in the early universe.

The highly-anticipated equipment "currently is undergoing final integration and test phases that will require more time to ensure a successful mission," NASA said in a statement.

"Webb's previously revised 2019 launch window now is targeted for approximately May 2020."

NASA said once a new launch date was finalised, it would "provide a cost estimate that may exceed the projected $8 billion development cost."

Acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot called the Webb project "the highest priority project for the agency's Science Mission Directorate, and the largest international space science project in US history."

But the prospect of the programme's going over its already high budget could create more headaches on the path ahead.

Ballooning costs