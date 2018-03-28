WORLD
1 MIN READ
Indian farmers demand a long-term solution to agricultural decline
Farmers say they get poor prices for their products and most of the profit goes to middlemen, putting them in debt they can't handle.
An Indian farmer checks his wheat crop, which was damaged in the heavy rains on the outskirts of Amritsar on March 21, 2018. / AFP
By Saim Kurubas
March 28, 2018

Indian officials are struggling to find a way to help farmers across the country as many of them can not earn enough money to survive and cover the costs of farming.

About half of the population depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, and farmers say they get poor prices for their products, while the most of the profit goes to middlemen.

The Indian government offered to pay off the farmer's debts, but economists say this strategy cannot be a long-term solution.

TRT World 's Rebecca Bundhun reports from Nashik.

SOURCE:TRT World
