Sacked Australia captain Steve Smith and David Warner have both been banned for 12 months for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Wednesday, after uncovering a web of lies told by the players after they were caught.

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft is banned for nine months following the scandal, which has outraged fans, jolted the sponsors and prompted CA to send the trio home from South Africa.

"David Warner will not be considered for team leadership positions in the future," CA said in the statement, adding he had shown an "apparent lack of contrition".

CA also stated that each player must also complete 100 hours of community service before being considered for future selection.

Sandpaper

A key finding was that Bancroft had in fact used sandpaper to rough up the ball in the third test at Newlands, and not sticky tape as he stated, adding an extra element of premeditation to the actions and re-opening questions as to whether this was an isolated incident.

While Smith and Bancroft were both found guilty of "knowledge" of the plan to cheat, a CA statement credits Warner with the "development" of the plot, suggesting he was the instigator.

The trio will be allowed to compete in club cricket, but cannot take part in state or international games for the duration of their bans.

"The CA Board understands and shares the anger of fans and the broader Australian community about these events," Cricket Australia Chairman, David Peever said in a statement.

"They go to the integrity and reputation of Australian Cricket and Australian sport and the penalties must reflect that.