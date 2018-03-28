Rest and medication may have been recommended for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but the slew of corruption allegations that the 68-year old faces are unlikely to go away any time soon.

On Wednesday the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was discharged from a hospital after a brief stay for an infection.

It said that a series of tests showed the 68-year-old was suffering from a "minor viral infection of his upper respiratory tract." It said his doctors had recommended rest and prescribed medication.

Netanyahu's doctors admitted him late on Tuesday with a high temperature and a cough. He had suffered a throat infection about two weeks ago. Netanyahu left hospital late on the same day, following tests after suffering a high fever and a cough.

A witness saw Netanyahu's convoy leaving the hospital, and shortly after midnight Netanyahu said on Twitter: "I am on my way home. Sure some rest and hot soup will put things right."

Netanyahu's illness has come at a stressful time for the right-wing four-time prime minister, who is under police investigation for corruption in three different cases. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.