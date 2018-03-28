TÜRKİYE
German YPG/PKK suspect arrested in Turkey while trying to cross into Syria
Turkish security forces arrested Patrick Kraicker in Silopi town in the city of Sirnak, southeastern Turkey as he was preparing to cross the border into Syria.
Patrick Kraicker in an undated photo. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
March 28, 2018

A German national suspected of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group was arrested in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday, security sources said.

Patrick Kraicker, 28, was arrested on March 14 in Silopi in the Sirnak province as he was trying to enter Syria, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the arrest, police also reportedly seized various documents, digital materials, and photos related to the YPG/PKK terror organisation.  

During his questioning by the police, Kraicker reportedly said that he had served in the German army for four years.

The sources also noted that Kraicker "admitted he came to Turkey with the intention of travelling to Syria to join the YPG/PKK terror group."

Kraicker was remanded on charges of assisting and abetting the terror group.

It was also reportedly confirmed that the suspect had entered Turkey twice.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is responsible for over 40,000 deaths and has carried out a violent campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years.

The PKK has been listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
