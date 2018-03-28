ISTANBUL— It’s Sunday, a bright autumn afternoon in Istanbul, Turkey. Lawangeen Sher* is in his "room," resting after the back-breaking week. All weeks are the same for Sher, hauling around a scrap cart, collecting garbage, in the suburb of Pendik.

That’s also where Sher has been living for at least a year, inside a small shipping container with some 15 other Pakistanis.

Everything they own is scattered around the claustrophobic space; “It’s because we hardly find any time.” The shipping container serves as their collective bedroom but there is no space for a bed. Everyone sleeps on the floor on old mattresses. The same space also doubles as their kitchen.

Sher, who is in his 20s, left Mohmand Agency – one of Pakistan’s seven tribal areas bordering Afghanistan – dreaming of a better future. Like thousands of Pakistanis, he decided to risk everything on an illegal journey to the shinier shores of Europe.

“My life wasn’t that bad back in Pakistan,” he said. “One day a friend of mine, who happens to be an agent, was speaking very highly about life in Europe. He said I could earn more money in a short time in a much better environment.”

That, over a year ago, was the turning point.

“I made a deal with him, without telling my family,” Sher said. As is common in these situations, the initial cost was not much in comparison, maybe$433 (50,000 Pakistani rupees).

The smuggler – often referred to as an agent – usually receives the bulk of the agreed-upon payment if the client is smuggled into the destination of choice successfully.

“Working abroad and earning in a stronger foreign currency seemed like a good way to support my family, the young father of two said. “I had to quit school after grade 10 because we were poor.”

The plan was to go to Europe via Iran-Turkey-Bulgaria. “The agent told me to reach Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta. I rung him up when I got there and was told to reach a particular hotel,” Sher said.

“There was a guy at the hotel who took me to a place nearby where around 200 people were already waiting for the same journey.”

Trafficking in Pakistan works along community or ethnic lines mostly. If you’re from a certain province, your smuggler will likely be from the same area – perceived as more trustworthy – and his clients will likely be from the same greater area or share the same lingual roots as you. So most of Sher’s travel companions were also ethnic northern Pashtuns like himself – from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The men stayed in Quetta for a few days before the “nightmare” began.

“The agents put around 40 people in one pickup, which in itself is hard to imagine, and drive is rough as the drivers are trying to avoid getting stuck in dirt paths,” Sher said.

Welcome to Iran

“When we finally arrived at a safe house in the evening after that exhausting ride, a tall guy greeted me,” Sher added.

“‘Welcome to Iran’ he said, asking me for a ‘sheerini’ or treat,' as if getting into Iran was the end goal or a time to celebrate," Sher recalled.

The next day the men were stuffed inside a sedan, 10 inside the car and five in the trunk to head to the next “safe destination.”

“The drivers are in constant contact with their informers. It’s the kind of driving I saw while playing video games,” Sher said. In fact, the entire world of smugglers pivots on communication – of cell phones and code words.

“I remember our driver got a call telling him to avoid the straight road ahead of us as the police had cordoned off the area. But by that time, our car had been spotted and when the driver swerved to change routes, the police opened fire,” Sher said.

“I could hear the guys in the trunk screaming but thankfully nothing happened to us.”

They travelled through Shiraz, Tehran and other towns and cities for 14 days before they made it west to the Turkish-Iranian border region.

In yet another safe house in Maku, the men were told to be ready early next morning to cross over into Turkey but Sher was taken aside, to another room. He was told he would not be allowed to enter Turkey as his agent, back in Pakistan, owed them money.

“It was a very strange situation for me; my family wasn’t aware I was trying to reach Europe and there I was, calling them to pay $1,500 to agent [in Iran]. It was a double blow for my family.”

Sher, in the custody of strangers in a country where his presence wasn’t legal, couldn’t take the stress.

“I fell ill. Even though the agents gave me medication, I knew medicine couldn’t alleviate this kind of stress.”

He was held there for 14 days before he was told to be prepared for the next day’s “game” – a common parlance used by agents to describe the crossing of the border.

For 15 long hours, Sher walked the hilly terrain of Maku before he finally made it to the border.

There were so many people waiting to cross over, “I felt as if the whole world was heading towards Turkey.”

Once they crossed into Turkey, into Dogubeyazit, they are taken to the homes of Kurds who live on both sides of the Iranian-Turkish border and are often linked to the agents. After the dust settled, Sher and his cohorts were rounded up into buses to Istanbul.

Sher tried to enter Europe thrice but was caught at the Bulgarian border. He was planning to return to Pakistan to his son and daughter before 2017 ended. Sher is still in Istanbul.

“These smugglers and agents are destroying the lives of innocent people, especially young guys. I advise against this illegal route, it’s like choosing a death sentence.”

Endless cups of tea

The young men who live in the container gather together on their off days, to talk, make tea and Pakistani food.

“Food isn’t that big a deal. But what we really miss is Pakistani tea,” Naimat Wali* said. “Some days we brew enough so we can keep pouring tea in our cups – those days we feel like we’re back home in our country.”

Wali, 30, has been here in Turkey for the last one year; his story is similar to Sher’s.