Former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati, who is wanted by Spain for her role in last year's independence bid, was granted bail after appearing for an extradition hearing at a Scottish court on Wednesday, the BBCreported.

Earlier Ponsati, a former Catalan education minister who is currently a professor at Scotland's prestigious University of St Andrews, handed herself into police with her lawyer saying she would oppose extradition.

Ponsati's lawyers had earlier said they will "robustly" reject charges of violent rebellion and misappropriation of public funds for helping to organise last year's independence referendum in Catalonia, which the government in Madrid deemed illegal.

She has received support from members of the Scottish National Party (SNP), which runs the devolved government in Edinburgh, which has condemned arrest warrants issued for the Catalan politicians.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she cannot intervene in an independent legal extradition process.

'True friend'

An online campaign to raise funds for Ponsati's extradition battle was launched earlier on Wednesday, and within three hours had raised more than $127,000 (£90,000 or 102,000 euros).

"My legal team is instructed to robustly defend Clara as she views these charges as 'political persecution' and a systematic attempt to crush the spirit of the Catalan people and their desire for freedom," her lawyer Aamer Anwar said in a statement.

"She does not believe that the Spanish courts can guarantee independence, human rights or justice. Clara remains defiant, resolute and is determined to fight back."