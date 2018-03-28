Pressure was mounting on Wednesday for rebels to accept a negotiated withdrawal from their final holdout in Syria's eastern Ghouta, as hundreds boarded buses to leave another part of the battered enclave.

Thousands of opposition fighters and civilians have agreed to quit the former rebel bastion of Ghouta, target of a five-week-long assault by the regime.

The Syrian regime has recaptured more than 90 percent of Ghouta, and is draining the last opposition pockets with negotiated pull-outs mediated by Russia.

Moscow has secured two such deals already and has been pressing Jaish al Islam, the rebel faction in control of the third and final pocket of the enclave near Damascus, to leave too.

The group holds Ghouta's largest town of Douma, whose population has swelled to an estimated 200,000 with people displaced from other devastated districts.

Jaish al Islam had hoped to reach a settlement that would avoid their evacuation, but they were now facing the spectre of a renewed blitz on Douma.

Regime forces were clustering around the town for a second day on Wednesday, Syria's Al Watan daily reported.

The regime had "amassed further around Douma to increase pressure on Jaish al Islam to accept a reconciliation deal, like those in neighbouring towns and cities in eastern Ghouta," it said.

The armed faction was also under growing pressure from Douma's residents, several hundred of whom descended into the town's main square on Wednesday.

They marched down streets lined by crumbling buildings, demanding to know how negotiations with Russia were going and calling for the release of people held by Jaish al Islam, residents told AFP in Beirut.

Russia hardball

Jaish al Islam had been in talks with Russia to reach a settlement whereby they could stay in Douma as regime-provided water and electricity returned to the town.

Russian military police, but not Syrian regime forces, would have a presence in the town.

But negotiations faltered over the group's demands that Syria's regime grant them a general amnesty and allow Douma's residents to move freely across the country, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP.

"At the end of their meeting Monday, the Russians gave Jaish al Islam two choices: surrender or face an attack," another source close to the talks said.