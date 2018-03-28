US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looked forward to meeting with him, indicating the planned landmark talks between the isolated Asian leader and the Republican president will go forward.

Trump also tweeted: "Look forward to our meeting!"

After two days of speculation, China announced on Wednesday that Kim had visited Beijing and met Xi, who elicited a pledge from Kim to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula.

The trip was Kim's first known journey abroad since he assumed power in 2011 and is believed by analysts to serve as preparation for upcoming summits with South Korea and the United States.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.