North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet his South Korean counterpart President Moon Jae-in at a border village on April 27, Seoul announced on Thursday.

This came after the two nations agreed on a rare summit that could prove significant in global efforts to resolve a decades-long standoff over the North's nuclear programme.

The announcement was made after officials met at the border village of Panmunjom. The Koreas plan to hold another preparatory meeting on April 4 to discuss protocol, security and media coverage issues, according to a joint statement released by the two countries.

The rapid rapprochement was kicked off by the Winter Olympics in the South and comes after a year of heightened tensions over the North's nuclear and missile programmes, which saw Kim and US President Donald Trump engaged in a war of words.

Events have since moved rapidly, with a flurry of official visits between the two Koreas before Kim went to Beijing this week to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time.

Panmunjom meeting

The delegations from the two Koreas met at the Unification Pavilion building on the northern side of the border truce of village of Panmunjom on Thursday to discuss the exact date and agenda of next month's summit.

Separately, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi met South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong on Thursday to discuss the recent North Korean-Chinese summit in Beijing.

Yang is scheduled to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

Kim Jong-un's visit to Beijing was his first overseas trip since inheriting power after the death of his father, Kim Jong-il, in 2011.