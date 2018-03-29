WORLD
Corruption probe threatens to make Israeli prime minister infamous
For more than a decade Benjamin Netanyahu has been seen by many Israelis as a successful leader. He is Israel's most famous politician. But that could change as corruption allegations close in on him.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a health conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 27, 2018. / Reuters
Emre İrenEmre İren
March 29, 2018

Israeli police have been interviewing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again, as they investigate several allegations of corruption and bribery.

Despite electoral successes during the last decade, Netanyahu, who is affectionately called "Bibi" by his supporters, could become the second successive leader of Israel to be indicted, and possibly convicted.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd looks at the political implications for the country, and how it may impact Palestinians.

SOURCE:TRT World
