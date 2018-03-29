More convoys carrying civilians, anti-regime rebels and their families from the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta arrived in Syria’s central-west Hama province on Wednesday.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents based in the area, 57 buses and four other vehicles for transporting the infirm reached Hama with 3,241 passengers aboard.

Later the same day, a seventh convoy of 55 buses also arrived in Hama carrying 3,014 civilians, including a number of injured people.

Evacuees will be accommodated at temporary refugee centres and in local schools and mosques in Syria’s northwestern Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

Last week, the first two convoys evacuated people from eastern Ghouta’s town of Harasta. These were followed by additional evacuations from the towns of Arbin, Zamalka and Ain Tarma.

Russia-brokered agreements