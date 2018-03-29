The initial results of Egypt's presidential election show a landslide win for President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who faced no serious challenge, and a turnout hovering around 40 percent, pro-government media reported on Thursday.

Counting began after polls closed late on Wednesday, wrapping up three days of voting. Egyptian authorities went to great lengths to bolster turnout in a bid to give the election legitimacy. Official results are expected on April 2.

Provincial governors and other officials promised incentives and financial rewards, and in some cases resorted to threats to get people to the polls. The National Elections Authority threatened fines of around $30 for anyone boycotting the election, but similar warnings have been made in the past without being widely enforced.

Local media, which is dominated by pro-Sisi commentators, also urged people to vote, portraying it as a national obligation and warning against foreign plots to undermine stability.

Of the 59.7 million registered voters, the Al Masry Al Youm daily said early results reveal that around 25 million cast their ballots, with the lion's share going to Sisi. It said his little-known opponent, Moussa Mustafa Moussa, only garnered some 3 percent of votes.