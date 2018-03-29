The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) held Mexico’s presidency for 71 consecutive years, from 1929 to 2000. With the election of Vicente Fox from the centre-right National Action Party (PAN) in 2000, and of his successor Felipe Calderon in 2006, the PRI’s grip on power began to wane. However, with the victory of Enrique Pena Nieto in 2012, the PRI has returned to power once again.

On July 1, the Mexican people will go to the polls to decide whether to keep the PRI in power for six more years; give a third chance to the PAN; or shake the political system by electing the candidate from the newly established, leftist and anti-establishment National Regeneration Movement Party (MORENA).

An independent candidate will also appear on the presidential ballot for the first time, but she has little chance of winning.

Although Mexico’s presidential campaign does not officially begin until March 30, the pre-campaign period has served as a preview of what to expect in the upcoming months.

An Unpopular President

Pena Nieto's decision to omit from his financial declarations the purchase of a mansion worth more than $7 million dollars from a government contractor; the disappearance of 43 students after they had protested against the president; the 29,168 homicides that occurred in 2017 alone, which made it the deadliest year on record; have all contributed to his low approval rating of 19 percent.

The current administration failed to address the most important concerns of the Mexican people: prosecuting criminals, stopping the plague of violence, and ending corruption.

The Mexican constitution bars Pena Nieto from seeking a second term. He has appointed his former Secretary of Finance Jose Antonio Meade as his successor.

Political opportunism over party ideology

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's MORENA party has formed the coalition ‘Together We Will Make History’, bringing together a leftist party and an ultra-conservative party. Obrador is currently in the lead.

In second place is Ricardo Anaya from PAN and a coalition of two leftist parties under the banner of ‘Mexico to the Front’.

In third place is Jose Antonio Meade from the ruling “centrist” PRI, which has formed the coalition ‘Everyone for Mexico’ with two parties that do not follow traditional leftist or right-wing ideology.

These coalitions have resulted in ideological contradictions. For example, MORENA supports socially liberal causes, while its ultra-conservative partner, the Social Encounter Party, opposes them. The PAN is in favour of economic liberalisation, while its two leftist partners favour greater government regulation. The PRI has historically leaned left and right - whatever is expedient to secure political survival.

It is not clear how the coalitions will resolve their internal contradictions. For now, they have been willing to incorporate a wide range of actors to win the highest office.

Corruption Accusations

Lopez Obrador has emerged unscathed from the pre-campaign period, as he is not facing corruption accusations.

Anaya has been accused of laundering money by selling property in an industrial park at an inflated price, and the government declared the company that bought the property a “phantom company” – meaning, a company that exists only in paper for the sole purpose of laundering money.