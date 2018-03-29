WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen kidnap mayor of Libya's Tripoli
Gunmen stormed Abdulraouf Hassan Beitelmal's house on Wednesday night and took him "by force of arms", officials said. As of Thursday afternoon, the gunmen's demands were unclear.
Gunmen kidnap mayor of Libya's Tripoli
The city council urged Libya's internationally recognised unity government to "immediately take all necessary measures" to ensure Abdulraouf Hassan Beitelmal's release. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
March 29, 2018

Armed men have kidnapped the mayor of Libya's capital Tripoli from his home, authorities said on Thursday.

Gunmen stormed Abdulraouf Hassan Beitelmal's house on Wednesday night and took him "by force of arms," the city council said in a statement.

As of Thursday afternoon, the gunmen's demands were unclear.

The council urged Libya's internationally recognised unity government to "immediately take all necessary measures" to ensure Beitelmal's release.

RECOMMENDED

It also announced his office was suspending all its activities in protest at his kidnapping.

The oil-rich North African country has been wracked by chaos since a 2011 uprising that toppled and killed long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Two authorities – the Tripoli-based unity government and a rival administration in the east – are vying for control of Libya.

But security has improved in Tripoli since last summer, when militias allied with the unity government drove their rivals from the capital after deadly clashes.

Kidnappings, however, remain frequent.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Palestinian families pledge support for Gaza administration committee