Thousands of people in eastern Ghouta have left their homes for camps in Idlib after Russia reached deals with two of the armed opposition groups in the region. Under the deals, Russia agreed to ensure that the civilians who choose to remain in the regime-captured areas would be protected from persecution, the second biggest opposition group in the region, Rahman corps declared. But for the remaining medics, it is not an option to stay in Ghouta under the control of the Syrian regime, as they are seen as symbols of resistance.

“I work in the hospitals and everyone knows that I worked here as a medic for years. I don’t think the regime will forgive me. They will arrest me if I stay in Ghouta. I have no option,” Mohamad al Mahroum, an assistant doctor from Douma, the last rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta, tells TRT World.

The civilian areas and medical facilities in opposition-held areas in Syria have been subjected to an intense campaign of aerial attacks, which the medics called a systematic effort by the Syrian regime and its ally, Russia. Eastern Ghouta, which is an enclave very close to the capital, Damascus, has suffered a siege limiting access to basic needs such as food and medicine since early 2013.

In May 2017, Syria’s allies Russia and Iran agreed with Turkey to determine eastern Ghouta as one of the de-escalation zones.

The de-escalation zone deal hasn't included Daesh and Al Qaeda affiliate groups. But the regime and Russia continued their attacks on eastern Ghouta under the pretext of fighting Al Qaeda affiliates.

The attacks have intensified since February, and more than 1,500 people including civilians and children have been killed.

The recent attacks, including the use of internationally banned chemical weapons, brought the medical system to near collapse with dozens of hospitals destroyed, and many other medical facilities forced to move underground.

“It’s Russia who is brokering the deal. We heard about massacres in towns of Saqba and Kufr Bat in Ghouta, which are returned to control of the regime. Five days after regime entered the city, they killed about 25 people,” Mahroum says.

“It’s a forced displacement by the regime and Russia. All the Syrians in Ghouta lost their hopes about staying in this land after regime control.”