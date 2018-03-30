The French president recalled “the commitment of France against the PKK and its commitment to the security of Turkey” during his meeting with the PYD/PKK-led SDF delegation, according to a presidency statement on Thursday.

The written statement by the Elysee Palace said the delegation briefed Emmanuel Macron on the humanitarian situation in northern Syria.

Stating that Macron assured the SDF of France's support against Daesh, it added the support was particularly for “the stabilisation of the security zone in northeast Syria, within the framework of an inclusive and balanced governance, to prevent any resurgence of Daesh in the waiting of a political solution to the Syrian conflict”.

Recalling the commitment of his country against the PKK terror group and its commitment to Turkey’s security, he also acknowledged that SDF had “no operational link with this terrorist group”.

The US has supported the PYD/PKK under the name of SDF, which is considered by Ankara as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organisation, which has waged war against the Turkish state for over three decades.