Myanmar's transition to democracy marred by ethnic cleansing allegations
Friday marks two years since a civilian government was sworn into office in Myanmar, ending decades of complete military rule. The road to democracy since then has been rocky.
Aung San Suu Kyi is still widely regarded as a heroine in Myanmar, even though her reputation lies shattered globally for failing to speak up on behalf of the country's Rohingya Muslim community. / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
March 30, 2018

Two years ago, Aung San Suu Kyi took charge of the country's first civilian government in decades.

But Myanmar's security forces have been accused of a violent military crackdown that forced some 700,000 Rohingya to flee over the border into squalid camps in Bangladesh, in what the UN has branded as "ethnic cleansing" with possible "hallmarks of genocide".

The military justifies its campaign as a legitimate response to Rohingya militant attacks against police posts in August.

Dave Grunebaum reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
