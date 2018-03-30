Turkish intelligence officers on Thursday brought six alleged senior Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members back to Turkey following operations against the terror group’s branch in the Balkans, according to security sources.

In cooperation with Kosovar intelligence, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) arrested the six men, who were said to be in charge of getting FETO members out of Turkey to go to Europe and the US, alongside their activities in the Balkans.

The group brought back to Turkey by a private plane, is made up of Cihan Ozkan, Kahraman Demirez, Hasan Huseyin Gunakan, Mustafa Erdem, Osman Karakaya, and Yusuf Karabina, all wanted in Turkey as FETO fugitives.

Once in Turkey, the alleged FETO members were handed over to the judiciary, the AnadoluAgency reported.

Security units earlier found that Ozkan allegedly managed group's fundraising in Balkan countries and transferred the money to the US state of Pennsylvania, where Gulen has lived for decades.

Demirez, allegedly in charge of FETO’s youth branch in Kosovo, is said to have recruited members for the terror group in the Balkans.

Gunakan was allegedly in charge of teachers working in FETO-linked schools in the region.

Karakaya is alleged to have played an active role in the Ergenekon case, an alleged conspiracy to overthrow the Turkish government. He is also said to have forged documents for the benefit of FETO, and to have gotten a plaque from Gulen for this work.