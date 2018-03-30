Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he would explain Japan's stance on the North Korean abduction of Japanese citizens in a meeting with Donald Trump, ahead of the US president's planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Japan's government worries the matter of the abductees, which Abe has made a key issue during his political career, will take a back seat to nuclear and missile issues in the US-North Korean summit.

"I plan to visit the Unites States next month and have a summit meeting with President Trump and discuss the North Korean situation," Abe said.

"In particular I would like to explain Japan's stance on the abduction issue," he said during a meeting with family members of those abducted by North Korea decades ago.

North Korea admits

North Korea admitted in 2002 it had kidnapped 13 Japanese in the 1970s and 1980s to train as spies, and five of them returned to Japan. Tokyo suspects that hundreds more may have been taken.