Filipinos mark Good Friday with crucifixions, floggings
CULTURE
5 MIN READ
Filipinos mark Good Friday with crucifixions, floggingsFilipino Christians take part in the annual re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in a pageant that includes a demonstration of faith by some of being nailed to a cross, a practice the Catholic Church does not condone.
Ruben Enaje grimaces after getting nailed to a cross for the 32nd year in a row during a re-enactment of Jesus Christ's sufferings as part of Good Friday rituals in the village of San Pedro Cutud, Pampanga province, northern Philippines March 30, 2018. / AP
By Hilal Yildirim
March 30, 2018

Filipino Christians marked Good Friday with an annual display of religious fervour in which some people whip their backs raw and are nailed to crosses.

Though frowned upon by the church, the re-enactments of Christ's final moments draw thousands of believers and tourists in a carnival-like atmosphere that is big business for locals in the Philippines, a staunchly Catholic country in largely non-Christian Asia.

In towns located north of Manila at least three people had eight-centimetre (three-inch) spikes driven through their palms and feet in hot, dry fields. More devotees were expected to take part later in the day.

At the same time, bare-chested men, some of whose faces were concealed by hoods, lashed their backs bloody, as selfie-snapping onlookers watched.

They left droplets of blood on cars, houses and even bottles of soda displayed on snack vendors' tables that lined the road.

"If one of my family members gets sick, this is what we do," said Norman Lapuot, 25, as he flogged himself with a bamboo-tipped whip. "I do this for my relatives."

Lapuot, who said it was his fourth time taking part in the ceremony, added that he believed the ritual bloodletting had helped his grandfather recover from a stroke.

RECOMMENDED

While a majority of the Philippines' 80 million Catholics spend Good Friday at church or with family, participants undergo the re-enactments of Christ's suffering to atone for sins or give thanks for divine intervention.

The mock crucifixions on Good Friday have been going on for decades despite official disapproval from the nation's dominant Catholic Church.

"The church never encourages self-flagellation, much less crucifixion," Roy Bellen, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Manila, said.

"All sacrifices being asked from Catholics during Lent and Holy Week should lead to actions that benefit the poor and the needy," he added.

Food stalls, cab drivers and even souvenir stands get a boost from the event which draws some 35,000 people every year to the area over the course of Good Friday.

Nearly 80 percent of people in the Philippines are Catholic, a legacy of the nation's 300 years of Spanish colonial rule that ended at the turn of the 20th century.

Good Friday is part of Christianity's holiest festival, which culminates with Easter Sunday, when Christian theology holds that Christ rose from the dead.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Palestinian families pledge support for Gaza administration committee
Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’