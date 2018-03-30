Turkey's Operation Olive Branch has driven the YPG/PKK terrorists out of Syria's northwestern Afrin district.

But booby traps and landmines are still littered across the area, even hidden inside villagers' homes.

"We can't sleep peacefully at night. The mines are everywhere. We live in our houses like prisoners," said Abdo Abouda, a resident of Shamanli village.

The hidden explosives killed 13 people including 2 Turkish soldiers who were defusing the mines earlier in this week.