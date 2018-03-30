“Westerners tend to confuse stability for tranquility when looking at the Middle East,” Asma Yousef, a Libyan-born civil rights activist told me.

Her point being that those unfamiliar with the inner machinations of states in the Middle East and North Africa regions are inclined to romanticise and hold nostalgic sentiments for disposed Arab-African dictators because of the chaos and conflict that followed the end of their reign.

Specifically, Yousef was referring to the way in which brutal Arab dictatorships use the full weight of their respective national security apparatus to crush dissent, freedom of speech and political opposition. Dictators use fear and control of information to keep those they rule over in a state of perpetual anxiety.

“Those who accuse the opposition to Mr. Assad of being puppets of the West don’t know what it is like to grow up in a police state where you believe that the walls have ears and anything you say might lead you to jail,” writes Loubna Mrie, a Syrian born journalist.

Beyond imprisonment, Assad has demonstrated there’s no act of moral depravity and violence he won’t use in order to hold onto power.

For the past seven years, the Syrian dictator has barrel-bombed civilian neighborhoods, tortured dissidents, gassed women and children, bombed schools and hospitals, killing close to a half-million of his own people, and displacing millions of others.

But the conflict is gradually drawing towards an inevitable conclusion: one in which Assad is left to rule over a completely broken country, the one he’s solely responsible for breaking, with the help of his imperialist and authoritarian benefactors: Russia and Iran.

As the fighting subsides, and as the war inches ever closer to its final end point, that being the moment the rebels have fired their last shot, a sense of stability and normalcy will eventually return to Syria, giving outsiders and observers of the conflict a chance to turn their attention elsewhere.

That is, of course, presuming anyone still cares about the plight of the Syrian people. It’s really hard to tell these days.

In returning to the point made by Yousef, who criticised Westerners for confusing stability for tranquility, the fear and violence Syrians experience will continue long after the war has concluded, and a leaked wanted list compiled by Assad’s security forces gives a glimpse into the future that awaits Syria.

Containing the names of 1.5 million Syrians, which represent approximately 6 percent of the country’s total population, the leaked database points to those wanted by Assad’s security agencies, specifically the General Intelligence Directorate, otherwise known by Syrians as the dreaded Mukhabarat.

“This is serious,” Ruslan Trad, author of Murder of the Revolution, told me.

“Many have no idea they’re wanted by the Syrian authorities. Several of my friends checked their names and only then found out they could be arrested. They wanted to travel to Syria to see their families - if they had not understood the lists, they could now be arrested.”

Trad found his name on the list, and he isn’t even Syrian. He was born in Bulgaria to a Syrian-born father, but believes he was identified as an anti-regime activist through his membership with the Syrian Student Union in Sofia, Bulgaria.