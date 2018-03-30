Imagine you want to research a sci-tech topic you're interested in. One of the best ways to get the latest and most reliable information is by reading research papers. But here's the catch: the average cost of a journal article is $30 and it's expected to rise.

If you were to subscribe to a journal, that number could go all the way up to $14,000 annually. That’s the actual price of the Journal of Coordination Chemistry (I have no idea what that is, but apparently it's really important).

At present, universities, think tanks, governments and corporations pick up most if not all of the tab for journal subscriptions. But why limit it to these kinds of institutions, when knowledge just wants to be free? And what about independent researchers?

Frustrated by the whole business of research papers, in September 2011, a grad student from Kazakhstan created a shadow library on the internet. Her website, Sci-Hub, contains 64,500,000 million research papers and the number is ever-growing, according to data provided by the website’s founder, Alexandra Elbakyan.

Having founded the website, Alexandra's helped out a lot of independent researchers. But there's a problem. She and her team basically plundered the journals and made all the articles available for free.

The publishers weren’t too excited about it and in fact, Elsevier sued her and won. Sci-Hub was ordered to pay Elsevier $15 million. There's more. The American Chemical Society (ACS) also won a lawsuit against Sci-Hub on the charges of copyright infringement, trademark counterfeiting, and trademark infringement. Sci-Hub was again ordered to pay, this time $4.8 million.

Why?

There are 15 entire disciplines where the average fee for one journal per year is over $1,000. These numbers add up to really high amounts. So high that even Harvard University, which has one of the largest endowments of any educational institution, came out against the practice. The former director of Harvard Library Robert Darnton said, “We faculty do the research, write the papers, referee papers by other researchers, serve on editorial boards, all of it for free … and then we buy back the results of our labour at outrageous prices.”

How did it all begin?

What Mr Darnton is referring to is the unique business model of science publishing that was born in the aftermath of the Second World War, spearheaded almost single-handedly by the British tycoon Robert Maxwell.