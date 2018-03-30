A new party called “Future Syria Party” was launched in YPG/PKK-occupied Raqqa on Tuesday, after a foundation congress attended by Kurdish and Arab representatives and a US defence official.

Sources in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province told Anadolu Agency that it was formed as a part of a US initiative in parts of northern Syria occupied by the YPG/PKK.

Although the party does not include visible references to the PKK or YPG, US officials discussed the new party’s launch during recent meetings with YPG/PKK members, the sources said.

Party structure and members

At Tuesday’s congress, Ibrahim al Qaftan was made chairman of the new party. Qaftan had been a member of Syria’s Baath Party in Manbij before the Syria conflict erupted in 2011.

Qaftan assumed the presidency of Manbij’s local council after the district was occupied by the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

Hefrin Halaf, who joined the YPG/PKK in 2016, was elected secretary-general of the new party.

Answering questions about the new party, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert on Tuesday said, “We would welcome any party that’s committed to UN Security Council Resolution 2254.”

The new party, Nauert added, “is multi-ethnic and…representative of the people living in that area”.

The party’s 81 executive board members include representatives from Raqqa, Tal Abyad, Ayn al Arab (Kobani), Deir Ezzor, Manbij, Afrin, Idlib and Aleppo.

Afrin and Idlib are held by the opposition groups while Aleppo is controlled by the regime. The YPG's new political party is signalling to its aim of having political existence in these regions as well.

Unlike other organisations launched by the YPG/PKK, "Future Syria Party" does not have a co-president.

The party was formed after a period of negotiations, partially carried about Omar Alloush, a key Kurdish figure who was able to hold talks between Kurds, Arabs, the US and the Syrian regime alike. However, just days before the official founding congress of the party, he was assassinated in his home.

Second name change

This is the second time a PKK branch in Syria has taken direction at the advice of the US, who views them as a valuable proxy in the region. This time they are rebranding the political wing of PKK's Syrian affiliate, the PYD.

“We have always said that they [the PYD/YPG/PKK] changed places and names,” Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in response to the establishment of the Future Syria Party. “We come across them by another name in Syria and another name in Iraq.”

In addition to maintaining a military and special forces presence in northern Syria, the US has also supplied the YPG with armament, training, technical and logistical support that has helped the militant organisation overtake large swaths of land in the region, despite intense objections from NATO ally Turkey.